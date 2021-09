NONCONFERENCE

CLARENDON 33, FORDYCE 21

FORDYCE – Clarendon (3-1) jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead and held on to beat the Class 2A defending state champions on the road.

The victory was a welcome one for the Lions, which has lost twice to Fordyce (2-2) last season.

Dominique Hammond had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass for the Redbugs.