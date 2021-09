CLINTON 50, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 20

Clinton (1-2, 1-0 2-4A) pulled away from host Central Arkansas Christian (1-1, 0-1) thanks to a dominant rushing attack.

Clinton had two touchdown runs of over 50 yards in the first quarter to help propel the Yellowjackets to an early lead that they never relinquished.

The Yellowjackets would also add two touchdowns through the air in the second and third quarters.