CONWAY 62, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 0

CONWAY -- The Conway Wampus Cats (3-1, 1-0 7A- Central) breezed past Little Rock Southwest (1-3, 0-1) to open conference play.

The Wampus Cats scored 42 points in the first two quarters to post an insurmountable lead over the Gryphons.

Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo passed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns and running back Boogie Carr rushed 13 times for 144 yards and 2 scores.