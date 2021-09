Johnnie Lee Rochell Jr. approached Springdale police Detective Cody Ross with a rifle slung over his back shoulder, barrel facing down, according to court documents. Also, Jenna Adams, a lawyer with the Arkansas Municipal League who represented Ross, said Ross' legal team respected the jury's decision finding Ross used excessive force with Rochell.

The type of firearm and Adams' reaction to the verdict were reported incorrectly in a report in Friday's edition.