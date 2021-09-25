Decatur's new police vehicle put into service

DECATUR -- Since the loss of one of its vehicles in the June 23 accident that injured two officers, the Decatur Police Department has had to double up on the department's available resources.

During a special meeting called by Mayor Bob Tharp, the Decatur City Council listened to a presentation by Police Chief Steven Grizzle, concerning the replacement of the vehicle lost in the wreck.

Grizzle presented the council a quote from GM Superior Auto Group for a 2021 Dodge Charger police cruiser. One of the council members asked Grizzle how he planned to pay for the vehicle. City Clerk Kim Wilkins made "suggestions on using funds out of the police department new equipment line item in the city's 2021 budget in the amount of $13,229. She also suggested using funds out of the police car replacement in the amount of $15,000 and using the rest of the Cares Act money the city received in November 2020 -- there is still $7,781.64 that was not used and was carried over in the 2021 budget -- and the Act 988 account could be used also if needed," according to minutes from the July 26 special council meeting.

The total cost for the new vehicle is $36,010.64, and the City Council approved the purchase.

Grizzle picked up the new police cruiser from the detail shop Sept. 14 and the unit went into service Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, the new Decatur Police car had a pair of special missions. The first was to escort the Decatur Lady Bulldog volleyball team from the high school to the Decatur city limits on its way to Lavaca for a conference match. The second followed the same route and involved the Decatur Bulldog varsity and junior high football teams on their five-hour journey to Augusta for their eight-man conference contests.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Two new Decatur Police Department units were on display briefly at Decatur City Hall Sept. 15 before setting out on patrol. The 2021 Dodge Charger (left) arrived in Decatur Sept. 14 while the 2021 Dodge Durango went into service in late 2020.