DeVilbiss captures preliminary feature

LOCUST GROVE -- Zane DeVilbiss of Farmington, N.M., won Thursday night's preliminary feature at the fifth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway.

As a result of the victory, DeVilbiss will start in the middle of the front row for tonight's 71-lap main event, which is the season's richest IMCA modified event in the nation, paying $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start. Tonight's feature will start 30 cars with 10 rows of three cars each.

DeVilbiss started sixth Thursday night but quickly drove to the front, taking the lead on the sixth lap.

"I tried the outside, then went to the bottom and got the lead," DeVilbiss said. "The race stayed green after I got into the lead, and we were just catching traffic at the end."

DeVilbiss also said he utilized the same setup he had when he won the Harris Clash at Deer Crek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., which was worth $10,000, the richest payday of his career.

Tripp Gaylord of Lakewood, Colo., charged from his 14th starting spot and finished second, while Tom Berry Jr. of Des Moines, Iowa, was third. Wendell Wallace and Peyton Taylor, both of Batesville, rounded out the top five.

The top nine finishers earned starting places in tonight's main event. Among those advancing was Batesville's Roger Witt, who finished eighth.

Other Arkansans who qualified for Thursday's preliminary feature were Quitman's Mikey Bell in 12th, Batesville's Ashton Wiley (19th), Batesville's Rusty Jeffrey in 22nd, North Little Rock's Donnie Barnhart (23rd), Little Rock's Chuck Sanders (24th), Searcy's Clay Norris (25th) and Bryant's Drake Findley (26th).

The final preliminary feature was held late Friday night.