EARLE 22, CROSS COUNTY 19

CHERRY VALLEY -- A.J. Beale threw for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and 1 score but it wasn't enough for Cross County (0-3, 0-1 2A-3) to beat Earle (2-2, 1-0).

Kaiden Taylor had 110 yards receiving and caught both of Beale's scoring passes for the Thunderbirds, who beat the Bulldogs a year ago.