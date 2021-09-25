The nation in brief: Suspect arrested over California blaze

Suspect arrested over California blaze

REDDING, Calif. -- A woman has been arrested in a Northern California wildfire that spread rapidly, burning homes and prompting evacuation orders affecting thousands of people, authorities said Friday.

The Fawn Fire in the Mountain Gate area north of Redding covered more than 9 square miles and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"Approximately 4,000 Shasta County residents are evacuated at this time with 30,000 residents affected," the Shasta County sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday night. The fire broke out at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and grew explosively in hot and gusty weather in the region about 200 miles north of San Francisco.

Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto was arrested regarding the starting of the fire, the forestry agency said.

Workers at a quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing on Wednesday. The agency said Souverneva later approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help.

During an interview with authorities, officers came to believe Souverneva was responsible for setting the fire, officials said. She was booked into the Shasta County jail.

The forestry agency said that at least 25 structures had burned.

Ex-trooper faces federal case in beating

A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil-rights violation in the reported pummeling of a Black motorist with a flashlight -- the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into reports of beatings by troopers of at least three Black men.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Brown in the 2019 encounter after a traffic stop that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head. Reports said Bowman was hit 18 times with a flashlight. Brown was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said.

Brown's indictment was issued as the federal prosecutors on the case are scrutinizing other troopers accused of punching, stunning and dragging another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in their custody on a rural roadside.

"The department has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving the Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. "Those investigations remain ongoing."

Brown's attorney, Scott Wolleson, declined to comment. Capt. Nick Manale, a state police spokesman, said Brown "engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors."

Indictments issued in collegian's death

Eleven people have been indicted in the death of Adam Oakes, a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University who died of alcohol poisoning after a party at a fraternity in February, Richmond police said.

Eight of the 11 indicted have been arrested, but a spokeswoman for Richmond police said she did not immediately have the charges, the names of those indicted or other details about the criminal cases.

Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County died after attending what is known as "Big Little Reveal" sponsored by the Delta Chi fraternity, his family said. Oakes was pledging the fraternity and was supposed to be introduced to the big brother who would guide him through Greek life.

Roughly 12 hours after going to the party, Oakes was found dead on a couch at an off-campus house, his family said. A state medical examiner ruled Oakes died of alcohol poisoning and that his death was an accident.

Virginia Commonwealth University, the campus police and Richmond police opened investigations into Oakes' death, and in June, the university expelled Delta Chi fraternity.

Iowa's Grassley to seek 8th Senate term

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, said Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022, giving the party more confidence in holding the seat as they fight to overtake Democrats' one-vote margin.

The senator, who turned 88 this month and has held the seat for 40 years, said in an announcement posted on Twitter that there is "a lot more to do, for Iowa."

Although Iowa has leaned Republican over the past decade, Grassley's decision now allows GOP Senate strategists more time and money to concentrate on key seats being vacated by retiring Republican senators in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Should he win, Grassley would be 95 at the end of his eighth term.

"Who knows? I could die tomorrow," Grassley told The Associated Press during a July stop in northwest Iowa. "If I announce I'm running, I'm planning on living to be 95. But I might not live that long."

A bipartisan collaborator throughout his career, Grassley has seen his approval ratings in Iowa dip over the years as the state and national electorate have become more polarized.