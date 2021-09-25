Expert offers pancake recipe

September is National Better Breakfast Month. Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist and program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Eating a nutritious, regular meal every morning helps control weight and can guide us toward healthy eating throughout the day," Henson said in a news release.

A complete breakfast should contain a balance of all the major food groups, including fruit. Apples are one of the tastiest and crunchiest fruit known throughout the world.

"Eating apples provides many health benefits that are important to our bodies," she said. "Apples are a great source of fiber, vitamin C, minerals and nutrients. This popular fruit can be a healthy part of your breakfast, a midafternoon snack and additions to salads, smoothies and desserts.

For a tasty and nutritious start to the day, Henson recommends applesauce pancakes. They can be served freshly prepared, or made in a batch and kept in the freezer for busy mornings when a quick breakfast is needed. Just pop them in the microwave or toaster then enjoy.

APPLESAUCE PANCAKES

This recipe makes six servings.

Ingredients

1 cup applesauce

¼ cup dry milk powder, non-fat instant

1 cup water

2 eggs

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

Directions

Wash hands and clean food preparation area. In a medium mixing bowl, combine applesauce, dry milk powder, water, eggs and oil. Add flour, sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Stir until mixture has only small lumps. Place large skillet on medium-high heat. Spray skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Pour 1/2 cup batter onto skillet. Turn pancake when bubbles form on top of batter. Cook the other side for about 1 minute or until golden brown.

Nutrition Information

Total calories 249; total fat 4 g; saturated fat 1 g; cholesterol 55 mg; sodium 202 mg; carbohydrates 46 mg; dietary fiber 2 g; total sugars 12 g; added sugars included 6 g; protein 7 g.

Source: USDA MyPlate and the Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Service.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.