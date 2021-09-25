Fayetteville uses third-quarter surge to defeat Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Fayetteville put together the complete game Coach Casey Dick was asking for just in time for the start of 7A-West Conference play.

Fayetteville scored on three consecutive drives to begin the second half and blitzed Bentonville West 42-20 in the conference opener for both teams at Wolverines Stadium. Quarterback Bladen Fike threw four touchdown passes, including throws of 49 yards to Isaiah Sategna and 4 yards to Omar Murray to begin the third quarter. Uriel Espino then added a 7-yard touchdown run before Bentonville West added a second touchdown on a 77-yard touchdown catch by Ty Durham to cut the Fayetteville lead to 42-13.

"It wasn't as perfect as you'd like it to be," Dick said. "But it was good offense, good defense, and we made some play on special teams. We've still got to clean up some things with the dumb penalties, but I feel like we got better."

Fayetteville led 21-7 at halftime on two touchdown passes by Fike and a 1-yard touchdown run from Mani Powell.

Fayetteville had shown flashes with standout plays despite losing two of three while playing a rugged non-conference schedule. Turnovers two weeks ago led to a 14-7 loss to North Little Rock. But Fayetteville was the team causing turnovers in the win over Bentonville West (2-2, 0-1 7A-West) Friday night.

Braelon Palmer, Jaxson Taylor, and Brooks Yurachek each intercepted passes for the Bulldogs. Yurachek thrilled the Fayetteville crowd while rumbling 95 yards for an apparent score, but the touchdown was called back by a penalty.

"Those guys [on defense] played lights out," Dick said. "That's the way they've played for three weeks now. We're looking for more big things out of those guys, for sure."

Fayetteville still retained possession despite the penalty and eventually scored when Sategna avoided two tacklers on a medium-range throw from Fike and went 49 yards for a touchdown to increase the Fayetteville lead to 27-7 to begin the third quarter.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/925fhsbw/]

Fayetteville (2-2, 1-0) ran the ball effectively after being shut down on the ground again North Little Rock. Murray, a sophomore, ran for over 100 yards and made a good catch out of the backfield for a score while seeing his first extended action for the Bulldogs. He had consecutive runs of 11, 6, 12, and 8 yards to set up a 36-yard touchdown pass from Fike to Sategna to give Fayetteville a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Minutes later, an interception Palmer led to a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Powell to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

"We've really got good chemistry," said Taylor, who showed good agility when he went down and intercepted a pass near the ground. "We've got a lot of seniors on the team. We're trusting each other and it's really coming together."

Bentonville West cut the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jake Casey to Durham.

Fayetteville went back to its passing game with Fike connecting with Jalen Blackburn for a 27-yard gain to the Bentonville West 46. The Bentonville West defense dug in near the goal line and dropped Powell for a loss to force fourth down and 2 for the Bulldogs. Fayetteville went back to the Spread formation and Dylan Kittell put the Bulldogs ahead 21-7 with an outstanding, leaping catch in the corner of the end zone on a well-timed pass from Fike. The touchdown was the first of the season for Kittell, a reliable senior receiver.