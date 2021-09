GOSNELL 46, HIGHLAND 8

GOSNELL -- Floyd Williams ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Gosnell (1-2, 1-0 4A-3) topped Highland (2-2, 0-1).

Williams had 15 carries for 88 yards and completed 3 of his 4 passes for 152 yards. Reid Shelton caught all three of those passes.

Cam Williams ran 8 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, and he also had a pair of interceptions on defense.