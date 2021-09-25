Gravette library picked for NASA initiative

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Public Library has been selected through a competitive application process to be part of NASA @ My Library, an education initiative created to increase and enhance STEAM learning opportunities for library patrons throughout the nation, including geographic areas and populations currently underrepresented in STEAM education.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

"The Gravette Public Library is one of just 60 libraries nationwide to be part of this initiative, and we're thrilled to have been selected," said Karen Benson, library director. "We look forward to introducing STEAM concepts to our younger patrons and to exploring the universe together with people of all ages during our public programs in 2021 and 2022."

As a NASA @ My Library partner, the Gravette Public Library will hold public programs that explore NASA science and technology, specifically around NASA's newest next-generation telescope launch, set for fall of this year; the first telescope images, expected in Spring 2022; and as part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program, set for Summer 2022. More information will be available at www.gravettelibrary.org in the coming months.

Approximately 150 libraries applied to be part of the program.

As part of this initiative, the library will receive training and resources to implement NASA events and programming, access to a university Subject Matter Expert to support patron engagement and $1,600 for programming expenses.

These resources, along with support by the NASA @ My Library team, will enable the library to conduct NASA STEAM programming and activities. NASA @ My Library aims to create compelling learning experiences for the Gravette community and share the story, science and adventure of NASA's scientific explorations of planet Earth, the solar system and the universe beyond.