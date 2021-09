GURDON 49, FOREMAN 12

GURDON -- C.J. Dickerson ran for four touchdowns and added another on an interception return, leading Gurdon (4-1) to a win over Foreman (0-5).

Sam Bell and Zamari Haynie also had rushing touchdowns for the Go-Devils.

Foreman's Tyrance Marks had a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown.