Hot Zebras cool off,lose to Bears 35-30

Nearly a full month had gone by since Pine Bluff High School had last scored, so its offense cranked up by scoring 14 points in the first three minutes Friday night.

It wasn't until Sylvan Hills rattled off 28 points that the Zebras could once again regain their offensive footing, but the Bears pitched a fourth-quarter shutout against them to hang on for a 35-30 win in a 6A-East Conference opener.

"You don't have much of a choice. You could lay down and let them score 50 on you in the first half, or we could bow up," Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill said. "... It was just a deal where you said, 'Keep believing. Keep doing what you're coached to do, and we'll see what happens.'"

The Zebras (1-2, 0-1 in 6A-East) had scored 46 points on Watson Chapel in the Aug. 27 season opener but were uncharacteristically shut out at home against Little Rock Parkview last week.

"I think we simplified a few things," Pine Bluff Coach Rod Stinson said. "We cut down on a few formations, just trying to get good at something. We were OK with big-play strikes, but [we focused on] being able to continue with big drives and things like that."

The Zebras managed to outgain the Bears 292-277 in total yards and rode Will Howell's three-touchdown performance.

Howell completed 14 of 25 passes for 191 yards, with two of his touchdowns going to Courtney Crutchfield (six catches for 88 yards). Howell pulled the Zebras within 35-30 after hitting Blake Hegwood on a 74-yard pass over the top on the last play of the third quarter.

"He can handle the pressure," Stinson said. "The biggest thing right now is getting these guys to jell and believe. I thought we did that."

Crutchfield gave the Zebras a break with a 50-yard interception return to the Bears' 45 with 6:04 left in the game, but an offensive pass interference call and two sacks fizzled the Zebras' last chance at the lead after nine plays.

"The last drive didn't go the way we wanted, but you can see it in their eyes," Stinson said. "The guys are believing and know they can do it, so hopefully they build off that."

Orrin Bosnick rushed 22 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns to power Sylvan Hills (3-1, 1-0 in 6A-East). Jahaun Smith also rushed for two Bears touchdowns, and quarterback Gavin Tiner toted for one as well.

Sylvan Hills went 0-for-4 passing on the evening.

X'Zaevion Barnett rushed 14 times for 60 yards, including a 4-yard TD carry on the opening drive. His strip-sack set up Pine Bluff's second scoring march, capped by Crutchfield's 31-yard catch from Howell.

Pine Bluff's Tyrea Campbell rushed for three 2-point conversions.

Each team lost two fumbles and intercepted a pass.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Sylvan Hills' defense, which came up with two big sacks following the offensive pass interference call on Pine Bluff's last drive.

NEXT UP ...

Pine Bluff visits El Dorado next Friday, while Sylvan Hills hosts Marion.