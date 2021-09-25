House panel subpoenas 4 Trump allies over Jan. 6

WASHINGTON -- A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump's close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

In a significant escalation for the panel, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., announced the subpoenas of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Thompson wrote to the four that the committee is investigating "the facts, circumstances, and causes" of the attack and asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

The panel, formed over the summer, is now launching the interview phase of its investigation after sorting through thousands of pages of documents it had requested in August from federal agencies, social media companies and the White House.

The goal is to provide a complete accounting of what went wrong when Trump loyalists beat police, broke through windows and doors, and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory -- and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

Thompson says in letters to each of the witnesses that investigators believe they have relevant information about the lead-up to the insurrection. In the case of Bannon, for instance, Democrats cite his Jan. 5 prediction that "[a]ll hell is going to break loose tomorrow" and his communications with Trump one week before the riot in which he urged the president to focus his attention on Jan. 6.

In the letter to Meadows, a former GOP member of the House, Thompson cites his efforts to overturn Trump's defeat in the weeks before the insurrection and his pressure on state officials to push the former president's false claims of widespread voter fraud.

It is unclear how the witnesses will respond, or whether they will try to resist the demands as many of them did under the Trump administration.

Complicating matters is that Trump is no longer in office and can't directly assert privilege to keep witnesses quiet or documents out of Congress's hands. As the current president, Biden will have some say in turning over materials.

The committee set a deadline of Oct. 7 for documents and scheduled interviews for Oct. 14-15.

Thompson wrote to Meadows that the panel has "credible evidence" of his involvement in events within the scope of the committee's investigation. That also includes involvement in the "planning and preparation of efforts to contest the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes."

The letter also signals that the committee is interested in Meadows' requests to Justice Department officials for investigations into Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr has said the department did not find fraud that could have affected the election's outcome.

In the letter to Patel, the panel cites reports that he was talking to Meadows "nonstop" the day the attack unfolded.

Scavino was with Trump on Jan. 5 during a discussion about how to persuade members of Congress not to certify the election for Joe Biden, according to reports cited by the committee.

Thompson wrote that it appears Scavino was with Trump on Jan. 6 and may have "materials relevant to his videotaping and tweeting" messages that day.

The subpoenas are likely to anger Republicans, most of whom have been content to move on from the insurrection and have remained loyal to Trump even after denouncing the attack. Only two Republicans sit on the panel, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.