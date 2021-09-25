How We See It: Texas A&M vs Arkansas

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Defense and kicking will rule the afternoon. KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon, the No. 1's for the Hogs, will be the best two players on the field. The hitting will be brutal and that's the way these Hogs like it. Arkansas, 17-16

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Through the 77-game series between these two schools, Arkansas and Texas A&M have both had nine-game winning streaks. The Aggies look to make it 10 in a row over the Razorbacks on Saturday, but Sam Pittman's squad is in the process of marking things off of its to-do list. Arkansas, 24-21

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

The Razorbacks' offensive line questions are a potential concern against the Aggies' defensive line led by DeMarvin Leal, but if healthy up front, Arkansas' ability to run the ball feels like the key to this game. Texas A&M is allowing 4.1 yards per rush. This prediction is reconsidered if Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner are unavailable, but even then Arkansas has the motivation to come out on top after a series of close games that haven't gone its way. Arkansas, 23-21

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

The way Arkansas has pursued the football defensively the last two weeks has been very encouraging to me. It's been consistent. It's been mean. And it's precisely the way you have to get after it to compete at a high level in the SEC. The Razorbacks' depth along the defensive line makes the difference -- and Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada uncomfortable. Arkansas, 24-17

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

Arkansas has somehow lost nine straight to the Aggies, tied for the fourth-longest losing streak vs. a single opponent in school history. The Hogs owe A&M. Yes, the Aggies' defense is elite, but you've got to score points, too. Arkansas, 20-17

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Can this veteran Arkansas team finally beat the Aggies and get to 4-0 for the first time since 2006? I like this team's confidence and energy behind KJ Jefferson heading into SEC play. Arkansas, 31-28