Parkview to forfeit win over Southwest

Little Rock Parkview has been forced to forfeit a nonconference victory after using an ineligible student athlete.

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding confirmed the infraction.

According to a release from the Arkansas Activities Association on Friday afternoon, the Patriots self-reported violations of Article 3, Rule 1 of the organization's regulations as it pertains to playing an ineligible player. The action took place in the team's 47-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest in Parkview's first game of the season on Sept. 2.

Bolding said when he discovered what had happene that he alerted a district administrator.

"We had an ineligible player, and when I found out about it, we went to the school athletic director and reported it," he said. "It was the first game, and that game only."

As a result, Southwest will be awarded the victory. It's the Gryphons' first varsity football win since the program began play last year. In addition, Parkview, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 6A and coming off a 48-28 victory over defending state champion Greenwood on Thursday in its 6A-West Conference opener, was placed on warning for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

The Patriots will return to the field Oct. 1, when they play at Class 6A No. 1 Lake Hamilton.