I-430 bridge work to take a few days

Work on projects to improve the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County and Cantrell Road in Little Rock will require lane closings beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The southbound middle and outside lanes between Cantrell Road in Little Rock and Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and continuing daily through Oct. 2, weather permitting, to allow a section of latex-modified concrete to be set.

The southbound and middle lanes between Pleasant Valley Drive and the Arkansas River bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday -- and the same hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning -- to allow work on the Cantrell Road overpass, the department said.

The northbound, middle and outside lanes will be closed in the same spot and during the same hours Wednesday and Thursday nights to allow work on the overpass.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic, the department said.