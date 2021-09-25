IndyCar celebrating season of gains at finale

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Jimmie Johnson fulfilled a childhood dream Friday when the 46-year-old IndyCar rookie at long last got to drive a race car on his home track.

Johnson is a superstar with seven NASCAR championships but he grew up an open-wheel fan from El Cajon who idolized Rick Mears. His family often made the 120-mile drive to the Grand Prix of Long Beach, where Johnson and his brothers hung from the fence watching cars zip along the shoreline and through the downtown city streets.

"I remember the roar of the cars on the track below the bridges and I decided then and there that I wanted to race in IndyCar," said Johnson. "Long Beach always had a special place in my heart."

The first season on Johnson's midlife career change closes Sunday with the IndyCar season finale, a week after his strongest moments yet through 11 races in a brand new discipline. Johnson experienced his first true team orders at Laguna Seca when Chip Ganassi Racing ordered Johnson to make it difficult for Romain Grosjean to pass him in order to protect teammate Alex Palou.

Grosjean, not even a full season removed from Formula One, plowed his way through the corkscrew and past Johnson to cap a thrilling drive that earned him a standing ovation from the fans crowded below the podium celebration. The Frenchman found himself blinking back tears as he soaked in yet another moment of his joyous move to IndyCar.

"I was one of the 20 lucky guys in the world to make it to Formula One, had an incredible career," Grosjean said. "The last few years were a bit tough and frustrating. I knew how to drive but I couldn't show anything, so definitely coming somewhere where you can fight at the front ... it's definitely a revival.

"I understand a lot of kids want to make it to Formula One. If it's to be at the back of the grid every weekend, I think you're better here (in IndyCar)."

He'll move his family to Miami this winter and jump to Andretti Autosport in a two-year deal to run the full season, including the Indianapolis 500. He skipped all but one oval this year, but, like Johnson, got the itch to race only left turns while watching the Indianapolis 500 race on without him.

Johnson is also likely to enter the Indy 500 next season, and he and Grosjean have been IndyCar's top two ambassadors in this refreshing season that has given the beleaguered open-wheel series its biggest boost yet. Johnson has 80 friends scheduled to attend Sunday's race, half the crowd he had a week ago in Laguna Seca.

"We had to turn some friends away," he said Friday. "It's a marquee event, it's so big and I think my friend group, some have already been and want to come back, others are just really curious. There's just a lot of interest in checking out IndyCar."

The series is soaring into the offseason riding a wave of positive gains. IndyCar celebrated the "re-opening of America" when Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted about 150,000 people on Memorial Day weekend for the Indianapolis 500, the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic. It has touted its 100% vaccination rate -- high 90s for the entire paddock -- and vaccine drives at the speedway that inoculated nearly 100,000 people as reason why it successfully made it to Sunday's season finale.

There are 28 entries in Sunday's finale as IndyCar's growth has stretched to the grid. Rahal Letterman Lanigan has been working all year toward a third fulltime entry, and Arrow McLaren SP is beginning expansion, too.

Juncos Racing entered the final three races of the season and said Friday that 22-year-old British driver Callum Ilott will pilot the No. 77 fulltime next year. Meyer Shank Racing has added Helio Castroneves to form a two-car lineup that should formally add Simon Pagenaud after the season finale.

Then there's a new youth wave of participants who have hit the series. The title will be won Sunday by either 24-year-old Alex Palou of Spain or 22-year-old Pato O'Ward of Mexico. Either will be the first champion from a Spanish-speaking country since Juan Pablo Montoya in 1999 and the first champion under 25 since Scott Dixon won his first title at 23.

At a glance

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central on Sunday

WHERE Long Beach, Calif.

TRACK Temporary street circuit

RACE DISTANCE 85 laps, 167.28 miles

TV NBC

FILE - Romain Grosjean (51) smiles before the start an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Madison, Ill. Grosjean will move to Andretti Autosport next season and drive the full 17-race schedule, including the Indianapolis 500. The Frenchman has fallen in love with IndyCar since moving to the series this season from Formula One. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE - Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, drives into the second turn during the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Grosjean will move to Andretti Autosport next season and drive the full 17-race schedule, including the Indianapolis 500. The Frenchman has fallen in love with IndyCar since moving to the series this season from Formula One. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Colton Herta, centro, celebra su victoria en IndyCar en Laguna Seca, con Alex Palou, izquierda, en segundo lugar y Romain Grosjean, el domingo 19 de septiembre de 2021, en Monterey, California. Palou extendió su ventaja a 35 puntos en la clasificación de pilotos de cara a la carrera final del campeonato la próxima semana. (AP Foto/Jenna Fryer)

Colton Herta poses after winning the pole, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, Calif. Herta is the defending race winner from 2019. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, Alex Palou (10) drives during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis GP auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The bad news for Alex Palou is that he’s never raced before at Laguna Seca, the penultimate race in the IndyCar championship. The good news? Those trying to wrest the title away from Palou don’t have much experience, either. Laguna Seca only returned to the IndyCar schedule in 2019 and then was canceled last year during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)