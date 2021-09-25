Interchange work forces lane closings

Work on the new Arkansas 549 interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require various lane closings with the interchange for two weeks beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close various lanes at the I-49/U.S. 71/Arkansas 549 interchange to enable painting, hanging overhead sign structures and working on asphalt pavement starting from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Work will continue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily from Monday through Friday and from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Oct. 6.

The work will be conducted during the same hours the following week, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project to construct about 2.8 miles of road and bridges on Arkansas 549, also called the Bella Vista bypass, as well as the new interchange.