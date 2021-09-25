JOE T. ROBINSON 48, FOUNTAIN LAKE 25

FOUNTAIN LAKE -- Joe T. Robinson (3-1, 1-0 4A-7) took a 28-13 lead into the second half en route to a rout over Fountain Lake (2-2, 0-1) in a game that saw players on both sides as well as at least one coach get ejected after punches were thrown late in the fourth quarter.

Following a keeper by Cobras quarterback Wesley Campbell, both teams rushed the field, leading to punches and multiple ejections. Robinson led 48-19 at the time.

Jack Cleveland was 14-for-21 passing for 264 yards for Robinson. Steven DeArmon had 16 carries for 60 yards for Fountain Lake while and Campbell completed 9 of 19 passes for 137 yards.