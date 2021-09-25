Community Briefs: JRMC plans covid-19 booster shots

JRMC plans covid-19 booster shots

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic to give the Pfizer booster shots. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the White Hall Community Center.

The booster shots are available to people who have had their last Pfizer vaccine six months ago. Participants should bring their vaccine cards. Boosters are also available weekdays at Jefferson Regional Healthworks, 4747 Dusty Lake Drive, in the Watson Chapel community, according to a news release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, boosters are recommended for certain populations including people 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, people aged 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, and people aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for covid-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.

Details: JRMC.org or https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/p0924-booster-recommendations-.html.

Group sets up health fair for Sunday

The Carnell Russ Foundation of Lincoln County will host a health fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Longley Baptist Church at Little Rock.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines will be offered. There will also be free screenings for cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, body mass index and weight, according to a news release.

Children's center plans fundraiser

The Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas will host a pulled pork barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

Catered by Smokin' Staxx BBQ, the meals include a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, loaded potato salad, a cookie and bottled water, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. newsletter.

The tickets are $10. Office delivery is available with a minimum order of 10 plates. For tickets or details, call the Children's Advocacy Center, (870) 850-7105.

Adopt-a-Street volunteers sought

The city of Pine Bluff is accepting volunteers for the Pine Bluff Adopt-a-Street initiative.

Individuals and organizations may sign up to adopt a street or public space and help keep it litter free. People may set up their own routes and clean-up schedules, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. newsletter.

To sign up or for details, contact the Pine Bluff mayor's office at (870) 730-2004 or mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

Downtown vendor event postponed

Pop Up in the Bluff has been postponed, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. newsletter.

"Due to current health and safety guidelines, we have decided to move the Pop-Up event to a new date 'May 7th, 2021.' Although we are disappointed that we won't be seeing all of our favorite vendors and community members this fall; it is tempered with excitement for this upcoming spring festivities," according to a Facebook post.

Pop Up in the Bluff is a community development project led by Downtown Development and other community leaders.