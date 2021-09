LAKE HAMILTON 38, MOUNTAIN HOME 6

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Justin Crutchmer carried 10 times for 130 yards and 4 touchdowns to send Lake Hamilton (4-0, 1-0 6A-West) to a blowout victory in its conference opener.

Tevin Hughes rushed 18 times for 102 yards for the Wolves, who have scored at least 35 points in all four of their victories.

Cade Yates threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Brody Patterson for Mountain Home (1-3, 0-1), which trailed 21-0 at halftime.