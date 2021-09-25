Lane closures set in LR, NLR for I-30 widening

Continued work on a project to widen Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve daytime, overnight and 24-hour lane closings throughout the corridor starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

In general, weather permitting, daytime lane closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and overnight lane closures will occur between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., the department stated. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following will affect travel:

Daytime

• I-30 frontage road between East Third and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• East Third Street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock.

• East Fourth Street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock.

Overnight

• East Fourth Street restriped Tuesday for second eastbound lane between Cumberland Street and the southbound frontage road in Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• I-30 between Roosevelt Road and the Arkansas River in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage road between East Third and East Sixth streets in Little Rock.

• I-30 westbound exit to 2nd Street/Cantrell Road in Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock, with detour signs.

24-hour

• Riverfront Drive between Olive and Pine streets from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Oct. 4.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department announced. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.