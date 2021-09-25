World's a better place

I have a simple answer to Terry Dellinger on if I feel better off today than I did one year ago on several issues: Yes, absolutely!

The previous president was unstable, unpredictable, and reacted without thought to consequences, and did not listen to learned advisers. He selected many criminals and fired those who talked truth to power.

The current president is obviously more empathetic, thoughtful, and fixes mistakes from his predecessor or his own administration. I believe the world is a better place than one year ago.

PAUL WAGENER

Jacksonville

Paying child support

In reference to the letter from John Roach of Yellville concerning child support: My husband has been paying child support since he discovered he had a 4-year-old daughter. She is now 40, a high school dropout, never married, never held a job, and has four illegitimate children. She lives 100 percent off the state of New Mexico.

New Mexico applies compound interest to those first four years of unpaid support before he knew of her existence. It was taken out of his paycheck over the years he worked. Child support continues to be taken out of his Social Security and his small pension each month before he gets it. He is now 71 years old, disabled and in a wheelchair. He will never, ever pay off the child support debt in New Mexico. He believes their system is rigged against him since he does get Social Security monthly, a ready source of income for the state of New Mexico. There is more, but I believe I made my point.

How is that for irony?

KATHLEEN HENSLEY

Rogers

A great lesson for all

Your Tuesday financial page had a most inspirational life lesson offered to us through another of Sarah Catherine Gutierrez's fine pieces as she shared Tim Howard's story. It is such a beautiful teaching that I suggest printing it out and re-reading it often for inspiration.

We all have that pesky little voice in us that says, "Me, me; I want what I want now"--sometimes destroying our financial goals and sometimes destroying one's life. Tim Howard, after many years on death row, had more reasons than most to have that voice say, "Now I go after mine!" But as our fine interviewer unveils, he instead developed skills to learn how to manage the challenging world around him and find balance and harmony within after years of incredible trauma and hardship. And then, he turned his successes into wisdom teachings so that he could help mentor others who faced those same challenges.

When we all have our ups and downs and wonder how to say no to our own persistent addictions--maybe we too would wish for five Starbucks coffees a week--can we work with those inner demons and find balance, and then use the very best of us to help those still struggling so that they are not left behind and abandoned?

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez and Tim Howard, in this jewel of an article, give us a template for a beautiful life and a beautiful world. Life can be this full of love even after great suffering.

ANNA COX

Maumelle

It's not their business

Recently I have read letters to the editor saying that more Democrats than Republicans have been covid-19 vaccinated. I would like for them to write and tell us where they get this information.

My wife and I have been vaccinated, and I have asked several other people, when they were vaccinated, if they were asked what political party they were affiliated with.

I think most people including myself would have told them it was none of their business.

WALTER TAYLOR

Springdale