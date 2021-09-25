Little Rock Christian defense stands out in win against Maumelle

The emotion was visible all over George Garner as he came off the field with 5:21 left in the game between Little Rock Christian and Maumelle on Friday.

Garner, a senior defensive tackle for the Warriors, was red in the face and screaming at the top of his lungs as he lumbered in celebration toward his team's sideline. He had come up big at a crucial moment, sacking Maumelle quarterback Weston Pierce for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-5 from the Little Rock Christian 10-yard line.

It gave the Warriors the ball back with time enough for another drive, either to score or run out the clock. But more than that, Garner's play was emblematic of Little Rock Christian's night, as the Warriors came up big time and time again on defense in a narrow, 16-10 victory over the Hornets.

"Defensively, we played outstanding against a very talented Maumelle team," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "We had goal line stands, we had stops at the end of the game where they're trying to work the ball down the field, we had some key sacks, we did a pretty good job all night stopping the run. We're right there defensively."

Maumelle (1-4, 0-1 5A-Central) had 238 yards of total offense, but couldn't deliver all the way to the end zone. In total, the Hornets were held to 4 of 13 on third downs, 2 of 9 on fourth downs and generated 10 points on 12 drives. They were 2 of 3 on red zone trips.

Little Rock Christian (5-0, 1-0) went into halftime with a 13-point lead and kept its opponent quiet for the next quarter, but in the first four seconds of the fourth quarter, Maumelle capped a 65-yard drive with its only touchdown of the game -- a 4-yard run from Pierce -- to make it 16-10 with 11:56 left.

The Warriors couldn't find the end zone on the ensuing drive, but they ran about four minutes off the clock and their defense was able to hold the Hornets on their second to last drive of the game, turning a 9-play possession into 1:30 wasted as Garner came up with that crucial drive-ending sack.

Then, the Warriors had the same result on their following drive. Quarterback Walker White marched the Little Rock Christian offense from its own 18 to its own 46, and in doing so, took another 4:40 off the clock before Cohu and his team decided to punt.

The Hornets' final drive again came up short as Warrior defensive backs Keegan McCarver and Preston Davis capped it with back-to-back pass breakups before the offense took it back to run victory formation with 1:05 left.

White also had an impressive game for the Warriors. He finished the night 15 of 28 passing with 237 yards and 2 TDs. He also added 44 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

"He's a phenomenal athlete," Cohu said of White. "Great quarterback. His future and ceiling is so high. He made some great throws tonight, used his legs and just made some big-time plays for us."

Jayvean Dyer-Jones was the Warriors' leading rusher, taking the ball 26 times for 106 yards.

When asked about his performance in the win, however, White was quick to point out what he thought was the biggest reason for the win.

"We owe this game, this win to our defense," White said. "They played outstanding."

For Maumelle, Pierce was 10 of 26 passing for 167 yards.

