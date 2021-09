8-MAN

LITTLE ROCK HALL 40, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 38, OT

Wesley Wright ran 30 times for 324 yards and 6 touchdowns, but Episcopal Collegiate (2-2) didn't have enough to hand Hall (4-0) its first loss.

Stephen Munson added 58 yards on 11 carries for Episcopal Collegiate. He was also 4 of 9 for 62 yards passing.

Lance Viscioni-Wilson finished with eight tackles, including four for losses, while Quin Clark and Charlie Moore ended with six and five tackles, respectively, for the Wildcats.