LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

13:55, 2Q: Arkansas' lead over Texas A&M is now 17-0. KJ Jefferson checked down to running back AJ Green in the left flat, and the freshman pinballed off multiple defenders and sprinted into the end zone. Kind of an unreal play.

The Razorbacks have all the momentum at the moment. The Aggies seem a bit stunned.

End 1Q: Arkansas leads Texas A&M 10-0.

It was all Razorbacks in the first quarter. Cam Little hit a 46-yard field goal, then KJ Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for an 85-yard score. Closing out the quarter, Arkansas dialed up a wide receiver pass from Warren Thompson to Treylon Burks.

The Razorbacks outgained the Aggies 184-75 and had the ball less than four minutes.

2:27, 1Q: KJ Jefferson hits Treylon Burks for an 85-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage after the Texas A&M punt. Arkansas' lead is 10-0.

Jefferson is now 10 of 13 passing for 372 yards and two touchdowns on throws 16+ yards downfield this season.

2:38, 1Q: Zach Calzada throws incomplete on third-and-21. Texas A&M was flagged for a false start out of its timeout. Arkansas takes back over at its 15 leading 3-0. The Aggies' punt went through the end zone, but Brady Latham was hit with a false start as well.

2:52, 1Q: Texas A&M has moved the ball well on its second series, moving down to the Arkansas 34 before Greg Brooks did a great job splitting a pair of blocks on a screen and bringing an Aggies receiver down for a loss. Texas A&M is facing third-and-16 when play resumes. The Aggies burned a timeout prior to the snap.

Arkansas has had some early issues slowing Isaiah Spiller. He's the shiftiest and best back it has played thus far. His six carries have covered 21 yards, and he's caught three passes for 24 yards.

8:20, 1Q: Arkansas leads 3-0 on a 46-yard kick by Cam Little that was right down the middle. A promising opening drive for the Razorbacks stalled around the Texas A&M 30. Treylon Burks was flagged for holding on a long Trelon Smith run, then Blake Kern was called for false start.

Kern later dropped a pass on third-and-9 and was one of the Razorbacks late onto the field for a field goal attempt. Arkansas had to call for time prior to the kick.

11:44, 1Q: The Aggies pick up two first downs on their opening series, but the Razorbacks were able to settle in, force a short gain on an Isaiah Spiller run and pressure Zach Calzada twice to force a punt.

Hayden Henry had three tackles on Arkansas' first defensive shift. Razorbacks ball at their 14 when play resumes.

15:00, 1Q: Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred possession to the second half. The Razorbacks' defense will hit the field first against the Aggies and quarterback Zach Calzada. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson served as the team's rep at the coin toss.

•••

Pregame roster notes

Several Arkansas players who did not travel for the Texas A&M game:

QB Lucas Coley, DB Chase Lowery, WR Jaedon Wilson, WR Bryce Stephens, TE Landon Rogers, DB Keuan Parker, DB Trent Gordon, QB Kade Renfro, DB Zach Zimos, RB Javion Hunt, RB Josh Oglesby, LB Marco Avant, RB Donte Buckner, DB Kevin Compton, OL Cole Carson, DL Solomon Wright, OL Marcus Henderson, OL Terry Wells, OL Devon Manuel, OL Ryan Winkel, OL Drew Vest, OL Ray Curry Jr., OL Dylan Rathcke, K Matthew Phillips, DL Marcus Miller, DL Cam Ball and DL Jalen Williams.

Offensive linemen Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner, who are considered questionable for the game, traveled with the team. Stromberg went through warmups as he normally would, and Wagner is operating with the first-team offensive line.