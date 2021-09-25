The world in brief: Londoners mourn woman, decry violence

Londoners mourn woman, decry violence

LONDON -- Hundreds gathered Friday in southeast London to light candles and to mourn for slain primary school teacher Sabina Nessa while demanding an end to violence against women.

Nessa's death -- as she walked through a park to meet a friend a few minutes from her home -- is the second high-profile killing of a woman this year in London, and fueled concerns that women aren't safe on the streets.

Nessa, 28, was found dead on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Detectives believe she was attacked during what should have been a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub.

The Duchess of Cambridge -- Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William -- expressed her sorrow in a tweet signed with her initial to indicate it came from her personally and wasn't posted by a staff member.

"I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets," the duchess tweeted. "My thoughts are with Sabina's family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C"

Police on Friday released CCTV footage of a man who was seen along Nessa's route on the night she was killed, asking anyone who recognizes him to contact them immediately. Another man arrested in the investigation was released Friday.

Iraqi on way to EU dies at Poland border

WARSAW, Poland -- An Iraqi migrant died near Poland's border with Belarus and another was hospitalized with covid-19, Polish border guards said Friday.

The death raises to five the number of fatalities among migrants trying to cross into European Union member states Poland and Lithuania from Belarus through an area of thick woods and bogs.

The Iraqi migrant died despite efforts to revive him. Polish officials have attributed the earlier deaths to hypothermia and exhaustion.

Border guards posted on their Twitter account that one of a group of Iraqi migrants who were apprehended some 1,640 feet inside Poland from its border with Belarus died of a probable heart attack.

The other migrant was taken to hospital after testing positive for covid-19.

Human-rights organizations are concerned with the plight of the migrants -- mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan -- who are trying to reach the EU.

Two United Nations agencies have requested access to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus' border with Poland and Lithuania. The EU's home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, and other officials are planning a visit soon to assess the situation at the border.

Israelis said to kill Palestinian protester

JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli fire during clashes Friday between protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced.

The clashes flared in the northern town of Beita, where residents hold weekly demonstrations against the expansion of an Israeli settlement outpost.

The Palestinian ministry identified the slain man as Mohammed Khebisa, 28. It said he was wounded in the head and died soon after arriving at a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus. Eight other protesters were injured by rubber-coated steel pellets and dozens suffered breathing difficulties from tear gas.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The residents say the expansion of the unauthorized Eviatar outpost threatens their farming land. Over the past months, at least six Palestinians have died in the weekly protests.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank -- occupied by Israel in the 1967 war and sought by the Palestinians for a future state -- as illegal and an obstruction to peace.

Volcano belching, more islanders flee

TODOQUE, Canary Islands-- A volcano in Spain's Canary Islands kept nerves on edge Friday for a fifth day since it erupted, producing loud explosions, a huge ash cloud and cracking open a new fissure that spewed out more molten rock.

The archipelago's emergency services ordered the evacuation of scores of people from three villages on the island of La Palma and ordered residents to stay indoors in another.

This week, almost 7,000 people have had to evacuate. The prompt evacuations are credited with helping avoid casualties.

Explosions hurled molten rock and ash over a wide expanse.

As a precaution, emergency services pulled back from the area. Regional airline Binter temporarily halted flights as an ash cloud rose almost 4 miles into the sky.

The lava has destroyed almost 400 buildings on La Palma on the western side of the island of 85,000 people, a European Union monitoring program said.

The Spanish government will provide aid for rebuilding homes and public infrastructure, such as roads, irrigation networks and schools, as well as reopening the island's tourism industry, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. He did not say how much money would be made available, but said a Cabinet meeting next week would provide more details.

A mother and son walk past floral tributes for murdered 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in south-east London, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Nessa’s killing has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets, and a vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday. Late Thursday police said they had arrested a man in a nearby area of London on suspicion of murder. He has not been charged, and his name was not released. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

