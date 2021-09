LSU seeks revenge vs. Mississippi State

Ed Orgeron is encouraged and cautiously optimistic about LSU's outlook following consecutive blowouts by the Tigers.

There are some bad memories lingering for LSU heading into the Tigers' SEC opener at Mississippi State today.

Orgeron remembers how the Bulldogs rang up a record 623 yards passing on the Tigers' home field nearly a year ago, and returning the favor won't be easy in Starkville, Miss., with cow bells loudly clanging in the stands.

"We could not stop them last year because [Coach Mike] Leach did a great job," Orgeron said of the 44-34 loss in LSU's opener following an unbeaten national championship season. "Our defense, we're up for a big challenge but we're going to continue to work up until game time.

"We have to get up ready to play."

The Tigers (2-1) have followed a season-opening 38-27 loss at UCLA with blowouts of FCS McNeese State (34-7) and Central Michigan (49-21). But in their dominating performance against the Chippewas, LSU allowed a 78-yard touchdown pass and 20-yard interception return for another TD.

Avoiding similar breakdowns are a must for LSU to beat MSU (2-1) and compete in the tough SEC West.

"We're going to get tested this week," Orgeron added. "We still had a mental error and gave up a free touchdown with nobody in coverage. So, those things still concern me that there's going to be more of a challenge in all those areas, as far as protection and coverage."

Not only that, the Bulldogs come in with a chip on their shoulders following a 31-29 loss at Memphis after a questionable 94-yard punt return for a Tigers touchdown. MSU still had a chance to tie the game late after a Will Rogers touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion failed.

The SEC later acknowledged the play should have been reviewed. Leach and the young Bulldogs have turned their focus to beating LSU for the second consecutive season.

A lot has changed for both programs since Leach's MSU debut last September,

Rogers now runs the Air Raid offense instead of K.J. Costello and has different targets to throw to. The scheme remains proficient, as the Bulldogs lead the SEC in passing at 361 yards per outing with a 75% completion rate.

Leach is looking for consistency from his team in all phases of the game to avoid a repeat of last week's situation. He doesn't want to leave any doubt about the outcome -- and would like to show that last year's win at LSU was no fluke.

"We are where we are, so we just have to try to improve every day and get better at it," Leach said. "I think sometimes they don't fully appreciate where they are and where they've developed in the last year. We've got to somehow create that vision with them a little bit, too."

LSU quarterback Max Johnson throws a pass against Central Michigan during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, right, talks to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) forces a fumble by Central Michigan running back Darius Bracy (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) runs past Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown (8) and defensive back Devonni Reed (5) for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson (1) warms up before an NCAA football game against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) catches a pass next to Central Michigan defensive back Daedae Hill (6) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)