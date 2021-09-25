Man, 18, arrested in NLR mall shooting

An 18-year-old Sherwood man surrendered to turned police Thursday for charges connected to a July shooting inside McCain Mall, according to a North Little Rock Police Department news release.

Thomas Hunt Jr. was identified as a suspect in the case by the Police Department and an arrest warrant for aggravated assault was attained, the release says.

The man is accused firing shots inside McCain Mall near the business of Earthbound Trading Company about 6 p.m. July 2. Officers believed, per witness statements, that Hunt fled the scene soon after the incident.

Police evacuated the mall of all people who sheltered in place and searched the complex for additional suspects or potential victims.

No injuries were reported.

In September 2020, one man was shot inside McCain Mall in front of Robert Irwin Jewelers, according to previous reporting. The shooting happened about 4 p.m.