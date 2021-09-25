Maumelle man admits to sexual abuse of attendant on flight in 2020

LITTLE ROCK -- A 40-year-old Maumelle man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a plane to Little Rock in February 2020, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Leon Anderson entered his guilty plea Wednesday after a federal grand jury in October indicted him on one count of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft, according to a news release.

Anderson was a passenger on a PSA Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Little Rock on Feb. 11, 2020, the release states.

Before takeoff, a flight attendant was walking through the aisle when Anderson grabbed his leg, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Moments later, Anderson put an arm around the attendant's shoulder and attempted to put a hand around his waist, according to the release.

Anderson made inappropriate and sexual comments to the flight attendant and grabbed him in a sexual manner two more times, the release states.

The flight attendant notified the captain, who contacted authorities.

Anderson's crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release, according to the news release.