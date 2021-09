McCRORY 36, MARKED TREE 16

MARKED TREE – Reid Kennon scored three touchdowns as McCrory (3-1, 1-0 3A-2) pulled away from Marked Tree (2-1, 1-0).

Latreal Neal added a 24-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars, who led 20-0 at halftime. Kennon had scoring runs in the first, second and third quarters. His seven-yard touchdown gave McCrory a 28-8 lead.