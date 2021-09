MOUNTAIN VIEW 34, POYEN 14

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Elijah Carlton ran 16 times for 156 yards and scored on a 51-yard run in the first quarter to as Mountain View (4-1) picked up a nonconference victory.

Carlton also threw for a touchdown, while C.J. Rose and Trampas Stubbs combined for 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Yellowjackets, who led 20-6 at halftime. Trampas also had a 62-yard kickoff return for a score.

Colton Lowe threw a touchdown and ran for one for Poyen (2-2).