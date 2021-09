MURFREESBORO 27, PARKERS CHAPEL 6

EL DORADO -- Murfreesboro (1-3) held Parkers Chapel (0-3) scoreless in the second half to pull away in nonconference action.

Lancer Clark caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Payton Willeford as Parkers Chapel trailed 7-6 at halftime, but that would be all the scoring the Trojans would get.

The Rattlers scored the final 21 points to pick up their first victory of the year.