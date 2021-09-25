Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Mayorkas, Booker, Jayapal; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Mayorkas; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

