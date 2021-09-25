FOOTBALL

McCaffrey out 'a few weeks'

The injury bug has bitten running back Christian McCaffrey again. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said Friday that the 2019 All-Pro running back is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a strained hamstring. Rhule said the injury could sideline McCaffrey up to four weeks, but said he doesn't know at this point if McCaffrey will go on injured reserve. The news isn't as good for rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has three broken bones in his foot and could miss the remainder of the season. Rhule said Horn and his family will decide after further consulting with doctors what the best course of action, but it's clear he won't be back anytime soon. Rhule also said safety Juston Burris has a groin injury, but it hasn't been determined how much time he will miss. McCaffrey was injured in Carolina's 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night when he pulled up after making a stutter step while running a sweep play on the team's third possession. He had 31 yards on seven carries. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is expected to take over for McCaffrey as the starter. Hubbard ran for 52 yards on 11 carries against the Texans. McCaffrey missed 13 games last season with separate injuries.

Jacobs doubtful vs. Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is doubtful to play this week against the Miami Dolphins because of an injured ankle. Jacobs missed last week's game with the injury and has been unable to practice all week, leaving his availability for Sunday in serious doubt. The Raiders will also be without left guard Richie Incognito, who will be sidelined a third consecutive week with a strained calf. Incognito got hurt in practice in August. Coach Jon Gruden had been hopeful he would be ready for the opener, but said Friday the team is being very careful. Jacobs played through the injury in the opener, but the Raiders running game has struggled so far this season with injuries to the backs and the offensive line. Las Vegas has the third-fewest rushing yards in the league through two weeks, and the running backs are averaging only 2.39 yards per carry.

Rams' RB questionable

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson will be a game-time decision against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Coach Sean McVay said Henderson's availability would likely depend on pain tolerance after hurting his ribs on the first play of the fourth quarter in the Rams' 27-24 win at Indianapolis. Sony Michel had 10 carries for 46 yards in relief and would likely start against Tampa Bay if Henderson cannot play. Rookie Jake Funk, a seventh-round draft pick, could also be in line for an expanded role. Henderson has not practiced this week. He has 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 29 carries through two games, along with four receptions for 46 yards.

Saints down three assistants

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson, defensive assistant Brian Young and offensive assistant Dan Roushar will not attend New Orleans' game at New England on Sunday because of covid-19 protocols, the club announced Friday. It will be the second consecutive missed game for the trio since being among nine coaches who tested positive for covid-19 late last week. While one coach was able to return without missing a game, New Orleans was down eight members of the coaching staff, including five offensive assistants, during a 26-7 loss to Carolina last Sunday.

BASKETBALL

Injury sidelines Williams

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The news announced Friday is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves. The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year after being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 4 overall pick.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Former champ Jones arrested

Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. Details of the incident that led to Jones' 5:45 a.m. arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police. Jail and court records showed Jonathan Dwight Jones, 34, posted $8,000 bail and was due for an initial court appearance today, with an Oct. 26 date for prosecutors to file criminal charges. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor. The vehicle charge is a felony, with damage reported at more than $5,000. Jones lives in Albuquerque, N.M., but he attended a Thursday night UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Park MGM hotel honoring his 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson.

TENNIS

Duckworth moves on

Defending champion John Millman was upset by fellow Australian James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, as Alexander Bublik also reached the semifinals. Duckworth beat fifth-seeded Millman 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of a tour event for the second time in his career and first since the Maharashtra Open in February 2020. In a match between friends who train at the same site, Duckworth broke Millman in the opening game of each set. Millman saved match point at 5-3 down in the second but Duckworth closed it out in the next game. Duckworth's semifinal opponent is eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka, who came back from a set down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, helped by five double faults from Ruusuvuori in the deciding set.

