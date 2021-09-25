OPINION | WALLY HALL: Arkansas' defense steps up in 20-10 victory over A&M

It almost looked hopeless as Arkansas desperately clung to 17-10, after leading 17-0.

It fel like all the momentum had swung in the fourth quarter. Texas A&M was moving the ball. Arkansas’ starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was out after a hard hit.

Then the Hogs’ defense went bang bang, and No. 16 Arkansas went on to beat No. 7-ranked Texas A&M, 20-10.

The Aggies had driven 27 yards on two plays when UA linebacker Bumper Pool tipped a Zach Calzada A&M pass over the middle, and Hogs cornerback Montaric Brown grabbed it and fell to the ground. A review upheld the call of interception, and Arkansas drove 42 yards for a 24-yard field goal.

It would prove to be the final score, but only after the Razorbacks defense dominated the Aggies.

Jefferson came back and helped Arkansas get the clock down to 3:17 to play.

The defense again pressured the Aggies at every position, and with 1:58 they turned it over on downs. With that, Arkansas had stopped a nine-game losing streak to A&M.

In one season, the Hogs have beaten the University of Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies to go 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play.