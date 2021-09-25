100 years ago

Sept. 25, 1921

• NEWPORT -- Tom Rogers, arrested by Sheriff Hays, charged with having participated in the plot to kill Dennis Richards Thursday night when the store of Nathan Richards was dynamited at Algoa, has disappeared, having forfeited the $1,000 bond upon which he was released Thursday. Rogers' bondsmen, Bea Halfacre, J. L. May, and R. T. Simmons are making an effort to locate him. It is believed the man is in the neighborhood of Algoa. The bond of Ben Fore, held in jail here for dynamiting the store, will be increased from $1,000 to $10,000, it was said this afternoon. The bond for Rogers, when he is delivered here, also will be increased to $10,000. The condition of young Richards was improved today, according to information received from Algoa.

50 years ago

Sept. 25, 1971

• Robert W. Merrifield, whose address was listed as the Coachman's Inn Motel in Little Rock, surrendered Thursday afternoon to United States Marshals on charges of participating in a casino-type gambling operation at 611 1/2 East Washington Avenue, North Little Rock. Merrifield, who was the seventh person arrested in connection with a federal Grand Jury investigation into illegal gambling in North Little Rock, came into the marshal's office in the Post Office building about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond. Merrifield was arrested on the same three federal indictments that named the other six men: Harold Dunaway, C. J. Lytle, James Devine, Raymond Jones, Edgar Higgerson and Howard Lytle.

25 years ago

Sept. 25, 1996

• HARTMAN -- A fire caused by a lightning strike from a storm passing through western Arkansas around midnight Monday destroyed a cabinet shop here. Jim Dorney, chief of Rural Fire Department 4, said the fire destroyed Parker Woodwork and Cabinets in a matter of minutes. It was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. Dorney said owner James Parker, who lived nearby, heard the lightning strike the roof of the wood-frame building and ran to his father's home 300 yards away to call the fire department. When he returned minutes later, Parker told Dorney, the shop "looked like a huge fireball."

10 years ago

Sept. 25, 2011

• FAYETTEVILLE -- The nationally syndicated television show that persuaded a sitting Washington County circuit judge to leave the bench will premiere Monday on TV stations across the country. "I'm ready for the community to watch it and then they can all judge it for the message it hopefully brings to a wider audience," Mary Ann Gunn said of her new drug-court-related show. As of last week, Gunn said she had not seen a finalized version of the show, which is called Last Shot with Judge Gunn, but she believes it will be unlike any other program on television.