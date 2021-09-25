PLAYING IN NFL STADIUM “COOL”

The Arkansas-Texas A&M football series is slated for the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium through 2024 and then it appears it will begin to be home-and-home in 2025 with a game in Fayetteville.

Until then, the Razorbacks will do what little they can for recruits when they are the designated home team in the neutral site Southwest Classic as they are this year and in 2023.

Unlike a true home game in Fayetteville where prospects can converse with coaches on hand and see the campus and facilities, Arkansas can only do one thing in Arlington according to Madison “Maddie” Pool, Associate Director of Football On-Campus recruiting and the older sister of Razorback linebacker Bumper Pool.

“Really since it is a neutral spot, we can’t do anything other than give them recruit tickets, but it is nice that they get to see we get to play in Jerry World, an NFL stadium, and it’s a cool experience for them to attend and get to see that our fans drive all over,” Pool said.

“I think that is big for them to see that because we are recruiting for so many people from Texas.”

Pool says Arkansas is expecting between 30 and 40 Razorback recruits to be unofficial visitors at former Razorback player and Dallas Cowboys owner and program benefactor Jerry Jones’ football palace.

Pool, who is from Dallas suburb Lucas, Texas, is aware of some fans clamoring for all “home” games on campus in Fayetteville, but sees value to playing in Arlington.

“I think it is really cool to get to say you play in a NFL stadium, which is an experience like no other,” Pool said. “I think it is great to have Jerry Jones as a part of this program and I just think it goes to show how involved he is and wants his Razorbacks to be a part. I just think it is a great addition to our home schedule every other year.”

Pool, who previously worked on the staffs of both Bret Bielema and Chad Morris, is thrilled with how things are going for Arkansas second-year head coach Sam Pittman. She has seen the excitement level of the current players and the recruits Arkansas has hosted the past three weekends.

“I think honestly the culture has completely changed and the boys are so excited and truly take it game-by-game,” Pool said. “They will go through any brick wall for these coaches and trust this staff and I think that is being shown out on the football field and out in their daily lives.

“I think recruits can really see that and want to hop on and have a future with the Razorbacks.”

There are actually three Pools in Fayetteville as younger brother Harper is a sophomore at Arkansas.

He worked in the Arkansas football equipment room last year and now is a regular student with his own podcast called “Porch Talk,” which he started on Sept. 3.

“It’s truly just a blessing,” Pool said. “Most kids when they go to college, they all go their separate ways, but is really awesome now that all three of us are here.

“Having Harper here last year and him getting to see it from the inside was just so special.”

The trio got together on the field for a celebration picture flashing the Horns Down signal after Arkansas’ 41-20 win over Texas on Sept. 11.

“We all grew up Razorback fans and after the Texas win, we were able to find each other on the field and it was just a really cool moment that I will remember forever,” Pool said.

Bumper Pool was a four-star recruit that had offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona, Maryland, SMU and others.

“It’s just kind of been a dream come true,” Maddie Pool said. “I knew he wanted to be a Razorback since he was a little kid. I would have never dreamt of working here, but I have loved every minute of it.

“When Bumper was being recruited, I think I knew deep down he always wanted to be a Razorback, but I started to get nervous and would say ‘hey, but you still like Arkansas better, right?’”

Bumper Pool (6-2, 230) looks up to his sister, who is three years older than him and works with Director of Football On-Campus recruiting and close friend Callie Conway.

“My sister is one of the hardest-working people I know,” Bumper Pool said. “She is up here every day doing a bunch of stuff…She does everything she can to help with opps and recruiting. I’m just so proud of everything she has done here. She kind of started out just helping recruiting and expanded her role and has taken on more and more responsibilities.”

Maddie Pool is in graduate school and happy in her role.

“Honestly, I love working in football, I love this staff and I have no plans for anything other than football right now,” Pool said. “Kind of like the boys, I just take it game-by-game, season-by-season and I am just happy to be here and thankful that Coach Pittman let me be part of the staff and helping the Razorbacks every day.”