Man faces charges of resisting, battery

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony battery of an officer and resisting arrest, according to jail report.

Erick Johnson, 36, was being held at the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

The jail report said that Little Rock police tracked a vehicle reported to have been stolen in Pine Bluff using the auto's OnStar service and found Johnson in the back seat. Officers attempted to escort Johnson to a patrol car when he tried to run off, the report said.

Johnson ended up on the pavement as he struggled and resisted arrest, the report said. He continued to resist from the ground, the report said.

He was eventually detained and transported to the jail.