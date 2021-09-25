PREP FOOTBALL: Comeback is in the Cards' favor as Farmington nips Harrison

HARRISON -- A last-moment change in the play call allowed Justin Logue to become the hero Friday night.

Farmington's senior receiver hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Vanzant with 1 minute, 4 seconds remaining, and the Cardinals snapped Harrison's 22-game win streak in 5A-West Conference games with a wild, come-from-behind 36-35 victory over the Goblins at Garrison Stadium.

Logue's catch, despite tight coverage from a Harrison defensive back, completed a wild comeback by the Cardinals (4-0, 1-0), who scored 26 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes.

"At first, I was the single receiver," Logue said. "We had a special call where I would go block their corner, but our quarterback Cameron Vanzant called an audible to run a different route. He called a bang-8 for me, which is like a post route but slants a little more.

"I was just in the moment. It felt pretty great to catch that pass."

Farmington had the ball at its 8 following Sam Wells' interception of a fourth-down pass, but Vanzant connected with Peyton Funk with a 64-yard touchdown pass six plays later and made it a 35-17 game to start the fourth quarter. The Cardinals set up the next score with a blocked punt and Vanzant hit Logue with an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it a 35-24 game with 8:31 remaining.

The defense then set the stage to complete Farmington's comeback. A bad exchange in Harrison's backfield allowed Zach Ralston to pick up a fumble and run 45 yards for a touchdown with 4:23 remaining, then Braden Bullington stripped the ball from Tristan Thompson and David Stettmeier recovered the ball on the Goblins 46 with 1:39 left to play.

Vanzant threw to his right for a pair of incomplete passes, but his third-d0wn pass was on the mark to Funk for 33 yards and a first down. Vanzant then threw to his left and hit Logue for the game-winning play, but the Cardinals fell short on a two-point conversion run and left it a one-point game.

"What an unbelievable heart these players showed," Farmington Coach J.R. Eldridge said. "Just being able to come back out after being down 35-10, I'm just thankful for a group of guys that will willing to come out and fight.

"We didn't know we would be able to get all the way back into it and win the football game. We believed that we could, but I tell you what -- that shows a lot of character in these players at Farmington."

Harrison (3-1, 0-1) never had a chance at a comeback attempt. A bad snap resulted in an 8-yard loss on first down following the kickoff, then Walker McCumber intercepted Logan Plumlee's pass with 47 seconds left.

The Goblins' mistakes -- two blocked punts, two fumbles and two interceptions -- overshadowed the first-half performance by Plumlee, who completed 8 of 12 passes for 206 yards and five touchdowns en route to Harrison's big lead.

"We gave it away," Harrison Coach Joel Wells said. "Give them all the credit, but this one is on us. We gave the game away. We didn't come out of the locker room ready to go, and that's my fault.

"They didn't do anything different except a little more zone pass coverage. We stopped ourselves with penalties or turnovers. They may have stopped us on one drive, but we stopped ourselves on the others."