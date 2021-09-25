PREP FOOTBALL: Goodshield, Shepherd lead Rogers to blowout win against FS Southside in 7A-West opener

FORT SMITH – The Rogers offense seemed impossible to stop Friday night, and that was a good enough birthday present for quarterback Noah Goodshield.

The Mounties scored on nine straight possessions, including 38 first-half points, to blow out Fort Smith Southside 47-14 in a 7A-West opener at Rowland Stadium.

The only possession that Rogers (3-0, 1-0 7A-West) did not score was its final one as reserves ran out the final three minutes of the clock.

"I thought our kids played well," Mounties Coach Chad Harbison said. "[Southside] threw some things at us that we had not seen, but I thought we adjusted. The kids did a great job of executing on offense."

The Mounties gained 463 yards on offense in the game, including 292 yards on the ground.

Goodshield, who was serenaded by his offensive linemen singing "Happy Birthday" after the game, passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards and another score to the Rogers attack. Running back Josh Shepherd was a key cog as well with 207 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

"The offensive line was blocking great, josh was making some big runs and receivers were catching the ball," Goodshield said. "Getting a win on the first conference game on the road is huge for us. Coach said it was going to be more intense than what we have seen so far."

Goodshield finished 13-of-20 passing for 171 yards.

"[Goodshield] has a good understanding of where his people are," Harbison said. "He has tremendous arm talent. He is a shortstop in baseball, so he knows how to make throws in weird angles. He can run, too, so he is really a dual-threat quarterback."

Harbison also had a lot of praise for his defense, which limited Southside to just 188 yards of total offense in the game.

"I am so proud of our defense. They are doing a tremendous job," Harbison added. "They have been shutting people down the last two weeks."

Rogers led 38-7 at halftime, and then added three second-half field goals from kicker Cale Slaba.

In the first half, the Mounties rolled up 15 first downs and 354 yards of total offense, including 241 on the ground. Shepherd gained 189 yards on just 17 carries and a touchdown. Goodshield was 11-of-13 passing for 113 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 yards rushing and a score.

Goodshield opened the scoring with a 4-yard keeper to open the scoring less than two minutes after the opening kickoff. He added a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kade Seldomridge and later Slaba booted a 37-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead after a quarter.

Shepherd added a 35-yard run in the second quarter and Goodshield hit Seldomridge again for a 19-yard touchdown pass to open up a 31-0 advantage with 4:42 left in the second quarter.

The Rogers defense posted a shutout in the first half, as Southside only gained 79 yards of offense in the half. The lone Maverick score was a 99-yard kickoff return by Luke Wyatt after the Mounties had built a 31-0 lead.

After the Wyatt kickoff return for a touchdown, Rogers finished the half with an 80-yard drive, capped by Goodshield's 9-yard slant pass to Finley Bunch with 24 seconds left in the half.