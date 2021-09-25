PREP FOOTBALL Hobbs picks up first win as Springdale downs Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Brett Hobbs had to wait a bit for his first head coaching victory, but his Springdale Bulldogs came up with big plays on both sides of the ball to start 7A-West Conference play with a 31-20 win over Rogers Heritage on Friday night at Gates Stadium.

Springdale quarterback Landon Phipps ran for three touchdowns and the Bulldogs' defense stiffened late, holding Heritage scoreless in the second half to start league play on a positive note and give Hobbs, a Springdale High alumnus, the win.

Hobbs was showered with handshakes and hugs from players after the win. He acknowledged it was meaningful.

"It's very special. We've got a special group of young men who continue to believe in what we're doing," Hobbs said. "This win, hey, it's for them. They earned it."

Springdale, which lost a tough 20-19 game to Farmington two weeks ago, held Heritage on downs inside the 10 with a little more than 10 minutes left, but the defense had to rise to the occasion again after a Springdale fumble near midfield.

Trailing 28-20, the War Eagles (0-4, 0-1) again drove inside the Springdale 10, but this time decided to try a field goal on fourth down with five minutes remaining. However, the snap was bad and the Bulldogs covered the ball to thwart another Heritage scoring chance.

The Bulldogs' offense did the job this time, driving inside the Heritage 20 before stalling. But junior Chris Cortez nailed a 34-yard field with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left to finally seal the deal.

The Springdale defense then forced Heritage to turn the ball over on downs and were able to run out the clock with Phipps taking a knee on the final play.

Hobbs said the defense came up with big stops and Phipps was also key throughout the night with his ability to extend plays with his feet.

"I couldn't be prouder of our defense bowing up with their backs against the wall, they just kept playing," Hobbs said. "Our offense played well all night. We had a couple of turnovers. You know we ran the ball well, ran the ball hard. I was proud of Chris Cortez. He missed the field goal against Farmington, came back hit it tonight.

"Phipps, he makes us go. Everybody feeds off of him. We tried different ways to get him the football as far as running. But he also does a great job as far as scrambling in the passing game. Big players make big plays and he sure did tonight."

Phipps engineered a 15-play, 80-yard scoring drive to start the second half as Springdale chewed up more than six minutes off the clock. The senior quarterback converted a first down with a nifty bit of footwork down the sideline on third-and-8 near midfield. He also connected with Danners Wiley for a 24-yard gain on third and 12 down to the 1.

Phipps plunged in from there to give Springdale the 28-20 advantage with 5:31 left in the third quarter.

Springdale led 21-20 at halftime thanks to another big play to end the half. Heritage drove 59 yards in the final two minutes for a touchdown to get within a point. Quarterback Carter Hensley threw a perfect fade to Brandon Baxley in the corner of the end zone for a 10-year touchdown.

But Springdale's Tajon Sparks poured through and blocked the extra point with 19 seconds left to send the Bulldogs to halftime with the lead.