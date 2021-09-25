PREP FOOTBALL: Top-ranked Bryant downs Northside

FORT SMITH -- The Bryant Hornets did a little defensive boogie in the second half on Friday night.

The top-ranked Hornets shut out Fort Smith Northside in the final half to put away a 35-17 win over the Grizzlies at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in the 7A-Central opener for both teams.

Bryant (3-1, 1-0) led 28-17 when Northside had second and goal from inside the 1, but three plays netted zero and the Hornet's defense turned away the Grizzlies with 6:41 left.

"That's the mentality we like to see," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "We put some of our offensive linemen in there and it charged us up a little bit. That was a little rump-shake boogie."

Bryant stopped a run for a loss of 2 yards, stopped Northside just shy of the goal line and then stuffed a fourth-down run again just outside the goal line.

"I don't know how many plays we had from the 1," Northside Coach Mike Falleur said. "We just didn't get it in. A score there and it's 28-24. We probably go for two to get within a field goal. Then who knows."

The three-time reigning Class 7A champion Hornets had their overall winning streak of 32 games snapped last week in Texas.

They still have the most important one intact of 15 straight conference wins and another one they also claim.

"We've won 33 in a row in Arkansas, we count that," James said. "That doesn't mean anything to anybody but us, but I think our football team deserves some credit for that. This is a good football team we just played."

The first half was a battle royale as expected.

The teams traded two touchdowns each over four consecutive possessions.

Bryant scored first on Carson Burnett's 20-yard touchdown toss to Robert Hendrix with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

Northside (3-1, 0-1) answered with a 14-yard touchdown burst by Sundquist Church with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.

Burnett scored on a 1-yard run to push Bryant up, 14-7, with 2:32 left in the first quarter.

On the second play of the second quarter, Walker Catsavis threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Maffei for a 14-14 tie.

Bryant took a 21-14 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Chris Gannaway with 3:45 left in the half, which was set up by a 30-yard scamper by Burnett.

Saul Rodriguez booted a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to draw the Grizzlies within, 17-14.

The two teams combined for 441 yards in the first half.

Bryant lost fumbles on two consecutive plays after taking the opening kickoff the second half, but Northside was held to just three plays and a punt after each turnover.

A holding penalty killed Bryant's next drive, and the Hornets were forced to punt from its own 23.

Again, the defense held, allowing Northside nine plays for 11 yards on the three drives.

"They did a great job," James said. "I didn't think they played very well in the first half. We challenged them. They came out and played well. We held them to no points in the second half."

Then Bryant put together an 11-play drive, starting from its own 15.

The Hornets picked up six first downs, converted its only third-down on the drive and scored on Burnett's 1-yard run after Gannaway had a 13-yard dash just shy of the goal line.

Stephen Fuller's fourth extra point had Bryant up, 28-17, with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

Northside tried to answer, converting a fake punt with Seth Fields running 32 yards to Bryant's 26 with 9:14 left in the game.

Church reeled off an 18-yard run to Bryant's 8 but the Hornets stiffened.

"We struggled in the third quarter, offensively," Falleur said. "We did a pretty good job in the first half. We wanted to be in the game in the second half. We were there and had our chance."

Burnett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alex Humphreys with 61 seconds left for the final score.

Burnett ran for 133 yards on 16 tries and passed for 159, completing 9 of 19 passes with an interception. Gannaway added 117 yards on 23 carries.

Church led Northside with 23 carries for 127 yards. Ty Massey had 10 carries for 56 yards but was limited to two carries early in the third quarter due to an ankle injury.