ARRESTS

Springdale

• Julio Sandoval, 37, of 288 E. Brandon Loop in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Sandoval was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• James Richardson, 69, of 2355 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and living near a school or day care. Richardson was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• David Doss, 44, of 102 Gregory Drive, Apt. 2, in Green Forest was arrested Thursday in connection with battery, burglary and theft of property. Doss was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Logan Wiley, 27, of 238 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual indecency with a child, theft by receiving, forgery, burglary, possession of firearm by certain persons and furnishing handgun or prohibited weapon to a felon.Wiley was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.