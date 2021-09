RIVERCREST 61, POCAHONTAS 41

WILSON -- Mike Sharp threw for five touchdowns, four of them to Michael Rainer, as Rivercrest (2-2, 1-0 4A-3) outlasted Pocahontas (2-2, 0-1).

Rainer also scored on an 89-yard kickoff return. Tray Jones had two touchdown runs for the Colts.

Connor Baker had a big game for Pocahontas. The junior ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more, both to Harrison Carter.