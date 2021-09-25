Rogers woman, 23, arrested in abuse of son, 2, who died

BENTONVILLE -- A mother was arrested Thursday in connection with the abuse of her 2-year-old son, who police said died from his injuries.

Breyana Sawyer, 23, of Rogers was being held Friday on accusations of permitting abuse of a child and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The child, identified as R.M. in court documents, died Aug. 24 at Mercy Hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Trauma to the boy's stomach caused an injury to his intestines, which led to serious infection that caused his death, the affidavit states.

A doctor told police the type of injury R.M. suffered was typically caused by a punch or kick to a child's abdomen., They are typically inflicted within a week of death, it read.

Gustavo Enrique Peraza, Sawyer's boyfriend, has been arrested and faces capital murder and battery charges in the death.

The two are being held in the Benton County jail with no bond set. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Peraza, 29, of Rogers, or Sawyer.

Sawyer told police Peraza would routinely take her son to parks while she worked, according the affidavit.

The location services on Peraza's phone never put him near any parks in Rogers, according to the affidavit. Peraza admitted in an interview with police that he kept the child in his vehicle and drove around while Sawyer was at work, it read.