Sales of new homes rise 1.5% in August

Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers.

Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That's more than economists had expected and follows an increase in July, which was revised upward to a seasonally adjusted rate of 729,000 houses. July's jump came after three consecutive declines in April, May and June as builders grappled with surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.

Prices for new homes also ticked up in August. The median price for a new home rose $400 to $390,900, 20% higher than August of 2020 when the median price for a new home was $325,500.

Of the homes sold in August, about 22% were priced from $500,000 to $749,000 and 9% were at least $750,000.

The August sales gain was driven by a pickup in homes not yet started, indicating construction activity will remain firm in the months ahead.

At the current sales pace, it would take 6.1 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with 6 months in July and 3.6 months at the start of the year.

Builders have been hit with rising costs, and shortages of building materials and labor have rippled through the construction industry. Delays are common, prompting many builders to dial back the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.

The National Association of Realtors reported earlier this week that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and soaring prices eased a bit from what's been a torrid pace.

Sales of new homes rose in three of four U.S. regions, according to the Commerce Department, with a steep decline of 31.1% in the Midwest. Sales rose 26.1% in the Northeast, 6% in the South and 1.4% in the West.

Overall, sales of new homes are 24.3% below the pace of one year ago. Sales have cooled in 2021 since January's rate of 993,000 units, but remain at historically high levels.

While mortgage rates are historically low, some prospective buyers are balking at high home prices. Just 29% of respondents in a recent consumer survey said now is a good time to buy a house, less than half the share of people earlier in the year.

New-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close.

Information for this article was contributed by Jordan Yadoo of Bloomberg News (WPNS).