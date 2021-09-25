Some roads, bridges will be restricted in the Little Rock area today because of the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour of Central Arkansas

Access to some roads and bridges in the Little Rock area will be restricted today because of a cycling event.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour of Central Arkansas is expected to draw 2,800 riders of all ages from 30 states, five countries and throughout Arkansas, organizers say.

Road and bridge closures and high cycling traffic areas today are:

• Big Dam Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• Two Rivers Bridge: Access will be restricted to participants from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. River Mountain Road will have restricted access from 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock: Street closed from 4 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

• La Harpe Boulevard, westbound, between East Markham Street and Cantrell Road, closed from 6 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

• Rebsamen Park Road will be congested from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

• Arkansas 300 from Barrett Road through Roland will be congested from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cyclists will ride anywhere between 10 and 100 miles. The full route includes Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pulaski and Perry counties. The start line is Riverfront Drive and Willow Street in North Little Rock, with riders showing up as early as 6 a.m. The finish line will be the entry area at Willow Street and Riverfront Drive.

Food, drink and entertainment for participants and spectators will be available at the North Shore River Walk Park near the finish line, sponsored by the Argenta Arts Council. Along the 100-mile route itself, volunteers will staff aid stations at geographic points.

Proceeds from the cycling event benefit the Big Dam Bridge Foundation, which promotes the use, support and preservation of the Big Dam Bridge for health, fitness, cultural and recreational activities.

More information is available at www.bigdambridge100.com.